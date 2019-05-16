Comedians Scott Aukerman and Kulap Vilaysack list three-story home in Hollywood Hills

Married comedians Scott Aukerman and Kulap Vilaysack are staging a sale in the Hollywood Hills. Their architectural abode, stretching three stories on a hillside lot, is up for grabs at $2.049 million.
That’s $379,000 more than they paid for it five years ago, records show.
Clad in concrete, the 2005 home warms up a bit inside, with hardwood floors and walls of windows across 3,369 square feet. The main level takes advantage of its scenic perch, as the living room and dining area open to an expansive deck with canyon and city views.
Down a skylighted staircase, the middle level holds three bedrooms – all of which open to balconies. The spacious master suite adds a spa tub and floor-to-ceiling tile fireplace.
The cozy bottom level finishes off the floor plan with a laundry room, lounge and bathroom.
Samuel Zadori of Synchrony Real Estate holds the listing.
Aukerman, 48, is best known for “Comedy Bang! Bang!” his weekly podcast and spinoff TV show. In addition, he co-created Earwolf, a comedy podcasting network whose roster includes “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Hollywood Handbook” and “How Did This Get Made?”
Vilaysack, 38, was a co-host on the podcast “Who Charted?” from 2010 to 2018, and her credits as an actor include “Childrens Hospital,” “The Office,” “Love” and “The Hotwives of Orlando.” In addition, she directed a personal documentary titled “Origin Story” that premiered last year.