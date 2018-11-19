Actor Scott Elrod gets restless after two years, lists Hollywood Hills West home

Scott Elrod, the blue-eyed actor who has appeared on "The Young and the Restless" and "Grey's Anatomy," has listed his home of two years in Hollywood Hills West for $3.825 million.
Built in 1931, the gated Tudor blends traditional features such as wood-beam cathedral ceilings with modern interior details to create a family-friendly ambiance. A truss in the great room supports a wooden swing. The nearby wet bar features a backsplash of mirrored subway tile.
A dining area, a center-island kitchen, an office, a laundry room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the close to 4,000 square feet of living space. An attached guest suite contains a kitchenette.
A deck flanks the backyard’s centerpiece swimming pool. A wooden walkway winds through the grounds to a playground. An al fresco dining area, lawns and mature landscaping fill out the remainder of the roughly one-third-acre property.
Elrod, 43, has credits that include the television series "Men in Trees" and "Castle" as well as the 2013 film "Lone Survivor." Last year he starred in the TV movie “Sun, Sand & Romance.”
The property previously changed hands in 2016 for $3.438 million.
Derek Cardoza of Engel & Volkers is the listing agent.