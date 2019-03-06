Actor Scott Elrod sets new price for Hollywood Hills Tudor

Scott Elrod, who had an extended run on “The Young and the Restless,” is getting antsy in the Hollywood Hills. The actor and his fiancee, designer Vanessa Vazart, have lowered the price of their home in the area to $3.699 million.
Built in the 1930s, the two-story Tudor sits on a quarter of an acre of lushly landscaped grounds. Half-timbering gives the exterior a European vibe, but the 3,892-square-foot floor plan feels a bit more modern.
Dramatic vaulted ceilings and a corner fireplace are highlights in the living room, which opens to a terrace with treetop views. Other common spaces include a sunny breakfast nook, a metallic-tile wet bar and a center-island kitchen splashed with Carrera marble.
A sweeping staircase leads to the second story, which holds a master suite with a balcony and a guest bedroom with a treehouse-like bed. There are a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Past a viewing deck with a dining area, the property descends to a patio with a swimming pool. A narrow yard and playground complete the grounds.
Joan Yarfitz and John Steiner of Engel & Voelkers Beverly Hills hold the listing.
Elrod, 44, has starred in a few shows over the years, including “Men in Trees,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and 93 episodes of “The Young and the Restless.” On the film side, his credits include “Argo” and “Lone Survivor.”
Vazart is the co-founder of L.A.-based Space V&T, a residential and commercial interior design firm.