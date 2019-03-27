YouTube's Shane Dawson lists Spanish hideaway in Studio City for $1.7 million

Please hit the “like” and “subscribe” buttons for this Studio City listing. The Spanish-style home of YouTube personality and author Shane Dawson has come on the market in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood for $1.699 million.
Set at the end of a long, gated drive, the secluded estate opens to a central outdoor space with Saltillo decking and an updated swimming pool and spa.
The two-story house, built in 1953, sits at the far end of the property and features hardwood flooring, beamed ceilings and an updated kitchen. Bands of picture windows in the living room bring in sweeping valley views. A skylight-topped dining room sits off the living room and kitchen areas.
There are three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms including an upstairs master suite with a fireplace. The square footage measures north of 2,200 feet.
Since joining YouTube a decade ago, Dawson has amassed more than 22 million subscribers and billions of views on the video-sharing platform. In addition to video creation, the 30-year-old has written two books, “I Hate Myselfie” and “It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays,” both of which were New York Times bestsellers.
He bought the house three years ago for $1.71 million, records show. Over the last 30 days, based on 29 sales, the median sales price in Studio City was $1.25 million, up 5.5% compared with last year, according to Redfin.
Allison Dubois of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.