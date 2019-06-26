Snowboarder Shaun White flips two oceanfront homes onto the market in Malibu

Shaun White is ready to dip his toe into Malibu’s housing market once again. The pro snowboarder and three-time Olympic gold medalist has put two neighboring homes on the market for $14.5 million and $12.75 million, respectively.
Found in Point Dume, both properties overlook the ocean from the top of a bluff. The houses are nearly identical in size, spanning roughly 2,100 square feet on about an acre.
The pricier of the two sits at the end of a long driveway. Grass and flagstone fill the front yard, and out back, a wraparound wood deck descends to an ocean-view spa.
Hardwood floors mix with white-painted beams inside. Across a single story, there are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room with a wet bar and a chef’s kitchen with booth seating.
A step-down living room adds floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that bring in ocean views.
The $12.75-millon home switches things up a bit with an open floor plan and two stories. The top opens to an ocean-view deck, and the bottom expands to a patio with a pool and spa.
Solar panels sit above, and down below, a lounge features a window-sized opening with a hidden bed accessed by ladder.
Dubbed "the Flying Tomato" for his red hair, White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder. In addition to his three Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018, he's also won a record 15 gold medals in the X Games.
No stranger to home sales, he listed an oceanfront home in Encinitas for roughly $8 million in 2017, then sold a modern spot in the Hollywood Hills for $6.7 million a few months later. He concluded that year by dropping $1.6 million on the Lauren Canyon bungalow of composer Marc Shaiman.
Christopher Cortazzo and Lily Harfouche of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing for both.