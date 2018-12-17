Actor Stuart Townsend parts ways with coastal home in Malibu

It’s a wrap in Malibu, where Irish actor Stuart Townsend has sold his Spanish-style home for $4.15 million.
That’s over $1 million short of the original $5.25-million asking price, but Townsend still came out on top. He bought the property four years ago for $3 million, real estate records show.
The coastal estate spans three acres, taking in panoramic views from its hilly perch in the Big Rock Mesa neighborhood. There’s a one-story home, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a barn that’s been converted into a guesthouse.
Tile floors and vaulted wood ceilings fill the main residence, which holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms across 2,568 square feet. Living spaces include a whitewashed kitchen and an outdoor living room that overlooks the ocean.
The detached guesthouse feels a bit more modern with polished concrete floors in the bedrooms and custom tile throughout the kitchen.
Outside, fruit trees and an olive grove surround a lounge with built-in seating and a fire pit.
Damon Skelton of Compass handled both ends of the deal.
Townsend’s main roles include “Queen of the Damned” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” More recently, the 45-year-old starred in the shows “XIII: The Series” and “Salem.”