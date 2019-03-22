Rapper Swae Lee finds his type in Chatsworth

Swae Lee of the brotherly hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has dropped $2.15 million on a scenic mansion in Chatsworth, records show. That’s around $250,000 shy of its original asking price.
The rapper took to Instagram to show off his new digs, saying he paid all cash for the hillside estate.
Custom-built in guard-gated Summit Ridge, the nearly one-acre property holds a 7,800-square-foot home and a backyard with a pool, spa, gazebo and pair of stone eagles.
A two-story foyer with custom inlaid floors and a sweeping wrought-iron staircase kicks off the floor plan. Other highlights include an office, formal living and dining rooms, a media room and chef’s kitchen.
Up above, the master suite expands to a sitting area and a bathroom with a spa tub and steam shower. It’s one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
A pair of covered patios extend the living space outside, taking in mountain and city light views.
Winnie Davis of Coldwell Banker Quality Properties held the listing. Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Lee, 23, formed Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi in 2013, and they’ve released three albums since: “SremmLife,” “SremmLife 2” and “SR3MM.” Their hits include “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and the meme-ified “Black Beatles.”