Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen sell their good place in Ojai

Ted Danson of “The Good Place” and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, have sold their scenic retreat in Ojai for $8.75 million, records show.
Set behind gates on nine acres of grounds, the board and batten-clad farmhouse was built in 1941 for two concert pianists, according to the listing. Two decades ago, talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres owned the property.
About 4,400 square feet of living space includes beamed-ceiling living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen and an office. A total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms includes a pair of master suites.
A two-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen was added to the property during Danson and Steenburgen’s ownership. Designed by Chantal Dussouchaud of Atelier de Chantal, the detached structure features oak floors and walls of built-in bookshelves. A small lofted area creates additional space.
Elsewhere on the property is a detached recording studio with a sound booth, a sauna, a swimming pool, a bocce ball court and an old tin barn used for al fresco dining. An orchard is filled with a variety of fruit trees, and a fenced garden features raised beds.
The property originally came up for sale in early 2018 for $11.5 million. Danson and Steenburgen bought the home through a trust in 2005 for $4.5 million, records show.
Despite the sale, the acting couple still maintain a toehold in the scenic area, including a brick ranch house and a Midcentury Modern home they bought last year for $2.4 million. In L.A., they maintain a pair of homes in the Santa Monica area.
Danson, 71, is known for his role as Sam Malone on the 1980s sitcom “Cheers.” Among his other TV credits are the series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Fargo” and “Damages.”
Steenburgen, 66, won an Oscar for her supporting role as Lynda Dummar in the 1980 film “Melvin and Howard.” She appears on the sitcom “The Last Man on Earth.”
Patty Waltcher of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Waltcher also represented the buyer.