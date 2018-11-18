Broadway’s Terry Allen Kramer asks $135 million for Palm Beach mansion

On Palm Beach’s so-called Billionaire’s Row, a 37,516-square-foot mansion is being shopped around off-market with a nine-figure asking price: $135 million.
Called La Follia, the palatial estate belongs to Terry Allen Kramer, who produced the Broadway plays “Kinky Boots” and “The Elephant Man.”
A bit of exclusivity accompanies the hefty price tag; it’s the only property on the long, thin island that touches both the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the listing brokerage.
Touches of grandeur are found throughout the Italian Renaissance-style home, which was built by architect Jeff Smith in 1995. Elephant statues frame the wrought-iron gate entry, and a stone porte-cochere leads into the limestone-splashed foyer under 25-foot ceilings.
Tri-colored marble floors, coffered ceilings and custom millwork accent the elegant living spaces. There’s an ornate living room with a fireplace, a wood-paneled lounge with a wet bar, a breakfast nook with green-latticed walls and a tile-filled kitchen with a stainless steel-topped island.
A total of 13 bedrooms are spread across the H-shaped estate, which wraps around a grassy courtyard with a pool and spa. Arched loggias take in the scene, and dual staircases descend to a landscaped garden.
The nearly five-acre grounds are completed by a five-car garage, private boat dock and 210 feet of water frontage.
Gary Pohrer, Ashley McIntosh, Cara McClure, Lisa Wilkinson and Adam McPherson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.