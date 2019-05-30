The Manor in Holmby Hills returns to market at $160 million

One of the biggest, most expensive homes in all of L.A. County just got another massive price cut. The Manor, which listed last year for $175 million, is back up for grabs at $160 million in the ritzy Westside neighborhood of Holmby Hills.
That’s down 20% from its original price tag of $200 million, but make no mistake, the estate is still shooting for the stars. At $160 million, it would be the most expensive home sale ever in L.A. County, trouncing Peter Morton’s Carbon Beach abode that traded hands for $110 million in 2018.
The grand estate, completed in 1988, is owned by Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone. She bought it from Candy Spelling, the wife of late TV legend Aaron Spelling, for $85 million in an all-cash deal eight years ago.
Set on 4.6 acres, the French Chateau-style mansion spans 56,500 square feet. That makes it bigger than the Pritzker Estate in Beverly Crest, the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills and the White House.
Draped in imported limestone, the home is shaped like a “W” and holds 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. An expansive foyer with paneled walls and dual staircases kicks off the lavish interior, and elsewhere, there’s a whitewashed living room and formal dining room.
There are plenty of staple amenities, including an oversized movie theater, wine cellar, gym, column-lined salon, game room, wet bar, massage and tanning rooms and a two-lane bowling alley with a shoe closet.
With all that space, a few oddities pop up as well; there’s a flower-cutting room, solarium, humidity-controlled silver storage room, barbershop and multiple gift-wrapping rooms. In addition, Ecclestone added a lounge lined with black-striped marble, an aquarium in the study and a nightclub.
Rolling lawns, rose gardens, citrus orchards, statues, koi ponds and fountains fill out the grounds. Landscaping borders the swimming pool and spa, as well as the tennis court.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.