Warner Bros. Records exec Tom Corson snags Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills home

Tom Corson, co-chairman of Warner Bros. Records, has emerged as the buyer of Jessica Alba’s Beverly Hills Post Office retreat. The music executive shelled out the full asking price of $6.195 million just three weeks after the home hit the market, records show.
The canyon estate centers on a Spanish-style house of 5,264 square feet, but the landscaped grounds also offer a romantic backyard with a lagoon-style pool, a spa and a dining gazebo under palm trees and hanging lights.
White walls, arched doorways and distressed hardwood floors define the remodeled living spaces. On the main level, there’s a formal living room, a chandelier-topped dining room, an office lined with built-ins and a kitchen with a U-shaped island.
The master suite takes up much of the second story, expanding to a lounge with a custom fireplace, a walk-in closet, a whitewashed bathroom and a Saltillo tile balcony. In total, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms — including a guest apartment that adds two of each.
One of the upper-level bedrooms opens to a Juliet balcony, which overlooks a charming tile patio with a grill and pizza oven.
Alba’s father, Mark Alba of Alba Realty, and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Jeanne Valvo of Core Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
The actress bought the property in 2008 for $4.05 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Corson has been in the music business since the ’80s, spending stints with A&M Records, Capitol Records and Columbia Records before serving as president of RCA Records. In January of last year, he took over as co-chairman and chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Records.