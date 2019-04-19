Chinese billionaire Yan Bin brings dramatic Beverly Hills mansion to market for $25 million

Yan Bin has a net worth estimated at upwards of $1.1 billion, but the Chinese businessman is looking to make a little more. His modern compound in Beverly Hills is on the market for $24.95 million.
The impressive estate was designed by Paul McClean and built in 2014 by Nile Niami, the film producer and real estate developer currently erecting a $500-million estate in Bel Air.
It carries the same swagger as Niami’s other projects, with nearly 9,400 square feet of sleek, modern living spaces on a half-acre hillside. Glass gates open to a courtyard with an olive tree, and inside, walls of glass pair with marble slab floors.
On the main level, there’s a living room with a built-in fireplace, an open dining area and a double-island kitchen with a wine cooler. Glass walls slide open to a patio with a pool and spa that takes in views of the city and ocean.
Elsewhere are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a movie theater, wet bar, gym and steam room. In addition, glass walls encase a cigar lounge and wine cellar.
Ann Dashiell of Dashiell & Associates at Compass holds the listing.
Bin, whose full name is Chanchai Ruayrungruang, is founder and chairman of the Reignwood Group, a multi-industry conglomerate with branches in consumer products, lifestyle, real estate, financing and hotels.