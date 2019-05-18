Actor Douglas Tait has a thing for monsters — and his backyard gym/party zone

I played Jason at the end of “Freddy vs. Jason,” so I've gotten a lot of Jason masks that fans and artists made. My buddy Jonathan Fuller made this mask with the hair and veins; it's all hand-painted. When I was 12, I saw Frankenstein at Universal entertaining the crowds and I was like, “I'm going to do that when I'm 16.” And that’s exactly what I did for 10 years while I was pursuing acting; it was my side job. But that's how I started playing these roles — people knew I was tall, and good in makeup, and hired me. Frankenstein was the character and seed that made it happen. And this is the actual mask; somehow it left the park — I'm not sure how!