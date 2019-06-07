In L.A., first-time home buyers face competition akin to 'Game of Thrones'

The couple kept getting beaten in multiple-offer situations because they had been pre-approved for an FHA loan and were only planning on putting 5% of the purchase price down as a down payment. I explained after the first couple of times that if they could find a way to come up with a higher down payment, their offers would look more attractive in the eyes of a seller. After losing out on several homes, they decided to transfer some money from their retirement funds into their down payment fund so they could put 10% down, which put them in a stronger position.