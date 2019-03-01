King of the hill: Hidden Hills’ largest lot lists for $25 million

As tour buses wind through the streets of Bel-Air, and houses overlook each other in the Hollywood Hills, celebrities flock to Hidden Hills in search of privacy.
Over the years, stars such as Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have all found solace in the guard-gated, streetlight-less streets of the ultra-exclusive enclave.
Of the roughly 670 homes in Hidden Hills, one offers a bit more space to spread out than the rest. Spanning a city-high 7.4 acres, it’s up for grabs at $25 million.
Most properties in the equestrian community offer an acre or two; the second-largest on the market covers three. At seven acres, there’s room for a lot more than a house — and this estate takes advantage.
In addition to a 14,491-square-foot mansion, there’s a 65-foot swimming pool and spa, a barn, a tennis court, a sand volleyball court, a pair of par-three golf holes and over half a mile of cart trails.
Listing agent Marc Shevin calls the custom-built home a “Napa Valley farmhouse,” complete with reclaimed wood and stone across the exterior and a hipper, modernized interior. A custom iron-and-glass door opens onto a floor plan that holds six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a host of clean, expansive living spaces with custom-made furniture.
Highlights include a wood-filled living room, a double-island kitchen and a formal dining room with an Onyx wet bar and glass-encased wine closet. For amenities, there’s a movie theater, game room, elevator, office and glass gym with a steam room and sauna.
The master suite expands to a private balcony, and the main level leads to a covered patio surrounded by lawns.
Graded strategically, the main home sits on a flat acre at the center of the property, and the outdoor amenities descend from there.
It’ll be the most expensive home ever sold in Hidden Hills if someone pays the asking price. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently hold the record after shelling out $19.75 million for a French country-inspired compound on three acres in 2014.
“Land has become very costly because the trend is to build bigger and bigger,” Shevin said. The nature-minded city requires every property to feature at least 65% green space, so residents looking to erect a mansion, guesthouse and a few spaces for entertaining will have to buy a couple acres — if not more.
The modern farmhouse fits right in with the architecture around the area. Ranch-style homes once filled the spread-out streets, but as the population has turned from B-listers to A-listers in the last decade, residents are tearing them down in favor of farmhouses, Cape Cods and French-inspired estates.
The only homes banned from Hidden Hills are box-like contemporaries, and the local government enforces that by allowing second floors to be no more than half the size of the first floor. So if a home’s main level covers 8,000 square feet, the second level can be no more than 4,000 square feet.