Home of the Week | Los Feliz

Nov 08, 2016 | 5:08 PM
The Scandinavian-inspired house is part of a new small-lot development in Los Feliz. The home, on a 1,801-square-foot lot, is 1,954 square feet and has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
(Lauren Moore Photogaphy)
