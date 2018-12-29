Home of the Week: A California classic in a park-like Altadena setting

Surrounded by mature trees, this single-story traditional home in Altadena has that Mayberry vibe. Layers of gardens and landscaping contribute to the leafy green setting, which encompasses about an acre. The well-kept 1920s home is accompanied by a separate guest house and multiple outdoor spaces such as a poolside kitchen, a fireplace and thoughtful meditation areas.
The details
Location: 1905 Midlothian Drive, Altadena, 91001
Asking price: $2.995 million
Built: 1928
Living area: 4,888 square feet, six bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.83 of an acre
Features: Formal entry; arched doorways; picture windows; hardwood floors; living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace; wet bar; formal dining room; updated kitchen; den; covered patio with outdoor kitchen; swimming pool and spa; meditation areas; guest house; gardens; mature landscaping/gardens
About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 38 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in November was $803,000, an 8.4% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Kevin Bourland, Compass, (213) 407-4754
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.