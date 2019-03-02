Home of the Week: West Hollywood penthouse puts ‘60s in the past

The wavy, folded-plate roofline of this West Hollywood high-rise gives this penthouse residence a Midcentury vibe. But inside, polished surfaces and sparkling fixtures update the living spaces for contemporary living.
Completely remodeled, the corner unit boasts distressed hardwood floors and concrete beams that top an open floor plan. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows open to a private terrace while taking in views from the Sunset Strip to the Hollywood Hills.
The details
Location: 1155 N. La Cienega Blvd., Penthouse 8, 90069
Asking price: $1.75 million
Built: 1964
Living area: 1,193 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms
Features: Walls of glass; concrete beams; designer fixtures; hardwood floors; built-ins; open-concept floor plan; chef’s kitchen with breakfast bar; living room; updated bathrooms; private terrace; panoramic views
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for condominiums in January was $688,000, a 17.2% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Chris Jacobs; Keller Williams Beverly Hills; (310) 904-3568
