Home of the Week: A Venice bungalow reinterpreted

This clean-lined Venice residence unites the old and new by integrating a 1910 California bungalow into its contemporary design. Now at its heart is a vaulted-ceiling common area comprising a center-island kitchen and family room with a wall of lighted built-ins. Telescoping glass doors open to decking and patio space to extend the home’s footprint outdoors.
The details
Location: 655 Broadway St., Venice, 90291
Asking price: $4.985 million
Architect: Noah Walker
Living area: 3,812 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 5,195 square feet
Features: Vaulted ceilings; natural wood siding; oversize clerestories; walls of built-ins; chef’s kitchen with Grigio Collemandina marble island; breakfast nook; family room; telescoping doors; decking; patio; upper den with wet bar; finished garage/bonus room
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.72 million, a 9.5% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Justin Alexander and Mick Partridge; Hilton & Hyland; (310) 278-3311
