Home of the Week: A Venice bungalow reinterpreted

Mar 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM

This clean-lined Venice residence unites the old and new by integrating a 1910 California bungalow into its contemporary design. Now at its heart is a vaulted-ceiling common area comprising a center-island kitchen and family room with a wall of lighted built-ins. Telescoping glass doors open to decking and patio space to extend the home’s footprint outdoors.

The details

Location: 655 Broadway St., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.985 million

Architect: Noah Walker

Living area: 3,812 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 5,195 square feet

Features: Vaulted ceilings; natural wood siding; oversize clerestories; walls of built-ins; chef’s kitchen with Grigio Collemandina marble island; breakfast nook; family room; telescoping doors; decking; patio; upper den with wet bar; finished garage/bonus room

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in January was $1.72 million, a 9.5% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Justin Alexander and Mick Partridge; Hilton & Hyland; (310) 278-3311

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

