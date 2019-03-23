Home of the Week: Santa Monica modern is an ode to Le Corbusier

Elements of cubism take center stage at this Santa Monica home, which was designed in homage to Franco-Swiss architect Le Corbusier’s Notre Dame du Haut in France.
Light and voluminous, the modern residence opens to a soaring living room with an artistic fireplace. Across from the living room, windows of varying geometric shapes punctuate a curving two-story dining room with bursts of natural light.
The details
Location: 401 18th St., Santa Monica, 90402
Asking price: $4.995 million
Architect: John Powell
Living area: 4,542 square feet, four bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms
Lot size: 8,929 square feet
Features: Hardwood and polished concrete floors; vaulted ceilings; clerestories; living room with fireplace; family room with fireplace; center-island kitchen; office/den; terrace balcony detached two-car garage; separate studio; formal landscaping
About the area: In the 90402 ZIP Code, based on 2 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $6.264 million, a 25.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Bret Parsons; (310) 497-5832; and Richard Stearns; (310) 850-9284; Compass
