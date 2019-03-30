Advertisement

Home of the Week: Koreatown Craftsman forever linked to L.A. landmarks

By
Mar 30, 2019 | 5:30 AM

This well-kept Aeroplane Craftsman in Koreatown, designed by father-and-son architectural duo John and Donald Parkinson, is a treasure trove of original woodwork and character details. The early 20th century architects are credited with designing such local landmarks as Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Central Market. The home, known as the Heart House, was designated a historic-cultural monument nearly two decades ago.

The details

Location: 112 N. Harvard Blvd., Los Angeles, 90004

Asking price: $1.495 million

Year built: 1910

Living area: 2,376 square feet, four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms

Lot size: 7,638 square feet

Features: Wood paneling; hardwood floors; original built-ins; tapered pillars; living room with wood-burning fireplace; formal dining room; updated kitchen; breakfast nook; family room; brick patio; lawn; covered front porch

About the area: In the 90004 ZIP Code, based on 8 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.463 million, an 18.8% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Lisa Lebel; Sotheby’s International Realty; (323) 842-0003

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

