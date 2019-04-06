Home of the Week: Trousdale showplace features an artisanal touch

Imported stone siding crafted by Italian artisans is among the distinctive features at this newly built showplace in the Trousdale area of Beverly Hills.
The contemporary-style home, designed by architect Paul McClean, is reached by a floating catwalk-style bridge and utilizes multiple levels to maximize privacy on the lower floors. Slide-away walls of glass seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor areas.
The details
Location: 1335 Carla Lane, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $23.995 million
Year built: 2019
Interior design: Lindsay Chambers
Living area: 9,200 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 0.49 of an acre
Features: Italian stone walls; floor-to-ceiling windows; hardwood floors and paneled ceilings; glass bridge entry; center-island kitchen; wellness center and spa; home theater; 3,000-square-foot, 10-car garage; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; ocean views; offered fully furnished
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $6.1 million, a 103.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 777-1847
