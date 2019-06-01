Home of the Week: Warhol 90210, or a Trousdale showplace in luxury overdrive

It can take a lot to stand out in L.A.’s high-end housing scene, with a smattering of new luxury homes hitting the market each year. But this newly built showplace in the Trousdale neighborhood of Beverly Hills has been geared for grabbing attention.
A 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow once owned by Andy Warhol sits in the frosted-glass garage of the polished contemporary, which features walls of glass, a wellness center and a saltwater swimming pool. The vehicle and several of the pop artist’s rare pieces can be negotiated into the home’s multimillion-dollar asking price.
The details
Location: 1049 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $15.625 million
Year built: 2019
Living area: 7,595 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms
Lot size: 0.55 acres
Features: Open-concept floor plan; 10-foot pivoting front door; foyer with reflecting pond/waterfall; 1,200-square-foot master suite with private garden; wellness room; home theater; living room with granite wall fireplace; European kitchen with 13-foot island; entertaining level; elevator; outdoor lounge; built-in barbecue
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $4.65 million, an 88.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Paul Wylie, Lamerica Real Estate, (323) 515-9585
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.