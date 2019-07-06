Home of the Week: In Brentwood, a curvaceous hillside compound

Sweeping across an acre in Brentwood, this ultra-modern compound catches the eye and doesn’t let go. From an Italian marble driveway, a glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery with panoramic views of the city and ocean. Wavy walls mingle with clean lines throughout the three-story interior, which seamlessly expands to a 10,000-square-foot backyard with a lounge-lined infinity pool.