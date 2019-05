Built this year, the 7,018-square-foot house in Beverly Crest includes a media room, a yoga deck and a glass-enclosed wine gallery. Custom woodwork, wainscoting and white gallery walls lend an East Coast vibe to the three-story home. Walls of glass extend the living space space outdoors, where there is a covered patio, various sitting areas and a saltwater swimming pool.

(Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)