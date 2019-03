This well-kept Aeroplane Craftsman in Koreatown, designed by father-and-son architectural duo John and Donald Parkinson, is a treasure trove of original woodwork and character details. The early 20th-century architects are credited with designing such local landmarks as Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Central Market. The Craftsman home, known as the Heart House, was adopted as a Historic-Cultural Monument nearly two decades ago.

(Erik Grammer Photography)