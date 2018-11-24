Hot Property: Viva Palm Springs, where Elvis’ honeymoon spot is up for grabs

A honeymoon hideaway steeped in rock ‘n’ roll history is back up for sale in the Coachella Valley.
In Palm Springs, the futuristic-vibe residence to which Elvis and Priscilla Presley decamped following their secretive wedding in 1967 has returned to the market at $2.695 million. That’s considerably less than the $9.5 million the Modernist home first listed for, and its $5.9-million asking price last year.
Known as the “House of Tomorrow,” the home was designed by modernist architect William Krisel and built in 1960. A walkway lined in floating spherical stairs sets the tone for the house. Four circular “pod” wings give the home its distinct appearance, which incorporates stone walls and floor-to-ceiling windows across 5,000 square feet of living space.
Cascading clerestories ring the ceiling in the living room, which is anchored by a fireplace suspended from the ceiling.
A similar metallic structure tops the island/stove in the rounded kitchen. Up a set of shrinking stairs, the master suite is covered in drapes and includes a checkered-floor bathroom with a freestanding tub in the middle.
A lawn and landscaping surround a spacious swimming pool in the backyard.
All art and furnishings, including some portraits of Elvis and a jukebox, are included in the sale.
Presley, who died in 1977 at age 42, helped shape the music of a generation because of his provocative style and genre-bending discography. His hits include “Jailhouse Rock,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Burning Love.” In 1986, he was part of the first group of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with James Brown, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.
Leaving on a red carpet
Talk show host Leeza Gibbons has officially signed off in Beverly Hills, selling her home of four years for $15.43 million.
The former “Entertainment Tonight” co-host and her husband, writer-producer Steve Fenton, originally asked $18.5 million when they listed the East Coast-inspired Traditional home for sale in February. More recently, the property was listed at $16.995 million.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the stately two-story features tile and wood floors, classic molding and fireplaces in the family room, living room, library/den, master bedroom and master bath. Past the entry, a sweeping staircase sits adjacent to a chandelier-topped dining room.
A second foyer and private balcony are part of the master suite. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within the 6,570-square-foot main house.
Folding doors open to the rear, revealing a tiered patio, a swimming pool, lawn and fireplace. Also on the grounds is a matching two-story guest house, which has its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and three bathrooms.
Gibbons, 61, hosted "Leeza," her daytime talk show, from 1993 to 2000. More recently, she's hosted "America Now" and the PBS show "My Generation." In 2015, she won “Celebrity Apprentice,” becoming the second woman to win the reality show.
Storied spot goes on the lam
The longtime home of Arnold Kopelson, the late Oscar-winning producer of “Platoon” and “The Fugitive,” is listed for sale in the flats section of Beverly Hills at $13.5 million.
The gated property of more than half an acre has a main house, a detached guesthouse, an indoor-outdoor wet bar and a swimming pool with a spa.
Built in 1935, the Mediterranean villa-style main house opens to a rotunda entry with a domed ceiling and a sweeping staircase. A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a double-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym are among common areas.
Built-in bookshelves fill the walls of the library, which has another fireplace. There are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a 2,500-square-foot master suite with an office/study, his and hers bathrooms and multiple walk-in closets.
The guesthouse holds an additional two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room.
Kopelson, who died this month at 83, formed a distribution company with his wife, Anne, in the 1970s that later became Kopelson Entertainment. The company scored a breakout in 1982 with the coming-of-age film “Porky’s” and in 1986 produced Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” which would go on to win four Academy Awards.
Kopelson’s films often combined social statements with entertainment. “Falling Down,” “Se7en” and “The Devil’s Advocate” are among the producer’s other credits. He also served as a board member of CBS for more than a decade.
Actors ready to call it a wrap
Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa are moving on to their next home project but not before letting go of their first collaborative effort. The acting couple, who currently appear on the prime-time soap opera “Dynasty,” have listed a Del Rey home that they helped customize and design for $2.649 million.
Completed this year, the two-story contemporary is set up for modern living with an open-concept floor plan, pocketing glass doors and flexible indoor-outdoor space. Skylights, automated floor lighting and custom fixtures sourced from New Orleans keep the interior well illuminated.
Within more than 2,700 square feet of interior are a dining area, a formal living room and a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry. A custom floating staircase made of walnut and steel extends upward to an office landing. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The house sits on a walled corner lot of 5,415 square feet. An edible garden, decking, lawn and a fireplace fill out the backyard.
Show, 56, has scores of credits including the shows “Devious Maids” and “Accidentally on Purpose,” as well as the 2012 horror film “The Possession.” From 1992-97, he played the role of Jake Hanson on the long-running Fox drama “Melrose Place.”
LaNasa has had recurring roles on “Two and a Half Men,” “Big Love” and "Longmire." In addition to her work on “Dynasty,” the 51-year-old actress is set to appear in the upcoming season of Hulu’s “Future Man” and the Netflix series “Are You Sleeping.”
The couple are selling because they are designing a new home for themselves.
It’s quite a production
On Palm Beach’s so-called Billionaires Row, a 37,516-square-foot mansion is being shopped around off-market with a nine-figure asking price: $135 million.
Called La Follia, the palatial estate belongs to Terry Allen Kramer, who produced the Broadway plays “Kinky Boots” and “The Elephant Man.”
A bit of exclusivity accompanies the hefty price tag; it’s the only property on the long, thin island that touches both the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the listing brokerage.
Touches of grandeur are found throughout the Italian Renaissance-style home, which was built by architect Jeff Smith in 1995. Elephant statues frame the wrought-iron gate entry, and a stone porte-cochere leads into the limestone-splashed foyer under 25-foot ceilings.
Tri-colored marble floors, coffered ceilings and custom millwork accent the elegant living spaces. There’s an ornate living room with a fireplace, a wood-paneled lounge with a wet bar, a breakfast nook with green-latticed walls and a tile-filled kitchen with a stainless steel-topped island.
A total of 13 bedrooms are spread across the H-shaped estate, which wraps around a grassy courtyard with a pool and spa. Arched loggias take in the scene, and dual staircases descend to a landscaped garden.
The nearly five-acre grounds are completed by a five-car garage, private boat dock and 210 feet of water frontage.
