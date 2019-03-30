Hot Property: Engaged stars Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get their households in order

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are changing up their living situations with wedding bells on the horizon.
Bloom put his Beverly Hills bachelor pad on the market for a dollar shy of $9 million, while Perry has sold her longtime Hollywood Hills compound to restaurateur Michael Chow for a little over $12.7 million.
For Bloom, the listing comes after the “Lord of the Rings” actor finished a remodel of the home. The renovation involved the addition of a zero-edge swimming pool and the Ipe wood decking that now surrounds it. The kitchen was also reconfigured so that it opens to the dining room, according to listing agent Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group.
Built in the 1960s, the single-story home keeps the eyes moving with brilliant white walls and custom LED accent lighting. A living room with sunken conversation pit is at the heart of the 4,011-square-foot house, which has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Pocketing glass doors in nearly every room connect the living spaces with the outdoors.
The compound that Perry sold sits behind gates on more than two acres of grounds and comprises a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a guard house. An amphitheater, terrace patios and a swimming pool fill the garden-filled grounds.
The main house has more than 7,400 square feet of living space, a living room with a fireplace, a great room, an eat-in kitchen and five bathrooms. Artful tile work and exposed beams create visual interest throughout the interior.
The master suite makes up the entire second floor and features a Roman-style bath.
Perry owned her compound since 2004, records show. Bloom has owned his house for about three years.
Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett of Douglas Elliman listed the Perry compound. Joshua and Matthew Altman, also with Douglas Elliman, represented the buyer.
Bloom, 42, is known for his roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” film franchises. He is set to appear in the upcoming war drama “The Outpost” alongside Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones.
Perry, 32, released her fifth studio album, "Witness," this year. Her previous albums include "One of the Boys" (2008) and "Teenage Dream" (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
A tenant no more
Justin Bieber has made a comeback in the housing market, buying a home in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million.
The pop superstar had been mostly renting since selling his Calabasas home in 2014 to reality television personality Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million.
His new house, a 1930s Monterey Colonial, was recently reimagined by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante. The renovation retained the classic shell of the home, including its original weeping brick, while creating an indoor environment that is both modernized and full of character.
In more than 6,100 square feet of living space are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library with original paneling and a center-island kitchen. Steel-framed windows bring leafy views into the step-down living room.
A wet bar, a wine cellar and a home theater are on the lower level. The entertainment space, which features banana-leaf print wallpaper, was inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.
Outside, a cabana with a fire pit sits above a new zero-edge swimming pool. Handpicked olive trees fill the fenced front courtyard, which also has a fireplace.
Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has released four studio albums, the most recent of which, “Purpose,” was released in 2015. In 2016, the 25-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song "Where Are Ü Now."
David Kramer and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Andrew Mortaza of the Agency represented the buyer.
Rocker prepares to cut a deal
Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters fame has listed his artsy abode in Los Feliz for sale at $2.248 million.
Designed by architect William Kesling, the 1937 home is a stellar example of the Streamline Moderne style with its curving lines, vibrant splashes of color and winding stone staircase brightened by a glass block wall.
Through a wood front door, the 2,309-square-foot interior opens to a window-lined living room with a corner fireplace. Other highlights include a retro kitchen, an office with built-ins, a bonus room with a wet bar and a terrazzo terrace with city and treetop views.
Each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, and the master expands to a private balcony. Outside, hanging lights top a turf yard surrounded by landscaping.
Nancy Osborne and Penny Muck of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.
Shears, 40, co-founded Scissor Sisters in New York’s nightclub scene in 2001, and the glam rock outfit has released four albums since. Its hits include “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’,” “I Can’t Decide” and “Let’s Have a Kiki.”
Taking on Venice
Songwriter-musician Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, who gained fame in the 1980s and ’90s as a member of the new wave band A-ha, and his wife, composer-songwriter Lauren Savoy, have bought a newly built home in Venice for $5.125 million.
The contemporary-style residence sits behind walls and gates near buzzing Abbott Kinney Boulevard. The nearly 11,000-square-foot lot includes a swimming pool and pool house — noteworthy amenities in the tightly packed beach town.
A vaulted-ceiling living room, a media room, an office, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are within about 5,900 square feet of living space. A wine vault sits behind glass in the dining room. In the kitchen, which has a broad island, pocketing glass doors open to the backyard.
A balcony sits off the master suite, which features one of the home’s three fireplaces.
Waaktaar-Savoy, 57, co-wrote scores of songs for A-ha, including the group’s 1984 hit “Take on Me.” The Norwegian band has released 10 studio albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
He has also performed with his wife and drummer Frode Unneland as part of the band Savoy. Last year, the group released “See the Beauty in Your Drab Hometown,” its first album in more than a decade.
Mark Kitching of Compass was the listing agent. Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Waaktaar-Savoy and Savoy.
Nailing down a deal
Actress-comedian Niecy Nash, who stars on the TNT drama “Claws,” has sold her Northridge home of more than a decade for $970,000.
Built in the 1970s, the hacienda-vibe home sits on roughly half an acre on a cul-de-sac with a separate guesthouse. Details include picture windows with patterned grilles, box beam ceilings and two fireplaces. The family room features a wet bar.
Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a formal dining room and a sunken living room fill out the floor plan. The house has a little over 3,300 square feet in a single story.
Outside, a covered patio looks onto a fire pit and a swimming pool with a spa. Mature landscaping and trees create a natural property screen.
Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man” and “Scream Queens.”
She is set to appear in the forthcoming Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”
Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing. Murphy Lynch of Coldwell Banker Greater Valleys represented the buyer.
Showplace is musically inclined
Jeff Jampol, whose company Jampol Artist Management oversees the legacies of stars such as Janis Joplin and the Doors, has listed his scenic Hollywood Hills home for $6.75 million.
Spanning 6,145 square feet, the two-bedroom, five-bathroom contemporary has city and ocean views from its hillside perch. Stained-wood garage doors liven up the gray exterior, and inside, expansive living spaces offer neutral tones alongside walls of glass.
On the main level, there are a living room with 30-foot ceiling, a formal dining room with a custom fountain and a modern chef’s kitchen with a built-in breakfast nook. Other highlights include an elevator, movie theater and gym with mirrored walls, as well as a speakeasy-vibe saloon with on-tap beer.
Outside, a dining area adjoins a saltwater swimming pool and spa.
Jampol serves as president of Jampol Artist Management Inc., whose client roster includes Jim Morrison, Ramones, Otis Redding and the Mamas and the Papas. As a producer, Jampol holds credits on multiple music documentaries including “Janis: Little Girl Blue” and “The Doors: R-Evolution.”
Markus Canter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
The door is now closed
A well-maintained ranch-style home with a star-studded past has sold in Brentwood for $5.219 million, or about $200,000 more than the asking price.
That the home exceeded expectations comes as little surprise. The 1930s house was designed by architect Cliff May, who popularized the California ranch house and the indoor-outdoor lifestyle synonymous with it. Adding to its pedigree, Rat Pack crooner Dean Martin once lived there.
Nearly a century since the home was built, May’s fingerprints remain evident throughout. Through pocketing doors, the sunny home expands to various courtyards with terra-cotta tile and verdant landscaping. The exterior is a confluence of white stucco, clay tile and ivy.
Inside, the 3,256-square-foot floor plan has five bedrooms and five bathrooms across a single story. Vaulted and beamed ceilings hang over the indoor-outdoor living room, which anchors the interior. Tilework and a wrought-iron chandelier create visual interest in the kitchen.
The property sits on one-third of an acre of grounds and has a grassy courtyard, a basketball court and a swimming pool with fruit trees and a dining area.
Christopher Pomeroy of Crosby Doe Associates held the listing. Mick Partridge and Justin Alexander of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.