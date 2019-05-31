Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard mixes luxury and comfort

When you first meet your client it’s important to feel a connection. If you don't have a connection, I don't think you can create a great interior. I get my clients to do a little homework for me — I want to know where their favorite restaurants are, their favorite hotel and shops, what they like and don’t like about their current house and who has their dream house. There are elements in each answer that you pull to create your own jigsaw puzzle of the look that they really want at the end of the day. Then it’s down to me and my team making that happen.