My Favorite Room: Actress Judith Godrèche brings a bit of Paris to L.A.

We moved to the U.S. from France spontaneously 4½ years ago — I came to shoot a movie and I sold a TV show to HBO and they said I had to stay and write it. We were here with two suitcases and ended up having to bring a lot of stuff from France, but I didn't really bring my memories or my objects from my house. So we had to rebuild an environment that felt warm and sentimental. So step by step, this became more like home.