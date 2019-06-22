‘This Old House’ creator Russell Morash’s visionary career

“Who wants to see that?” He just couldn’t understand it. And Marian’s dad –– he worked so hard in his private life to appear as somebody other than the poor guy in the kitchen of the fraternity house cooking chickens for students. He wanted to be known as a bon vivant –– anything but a cook. You see what’s happened in only a couple of generations. Now, the cook is king –– the uber-chef we’ve anointed with legendary attributes. While carpenters still have a way to go, is there anyone around who doesn’t appreciate what they do?