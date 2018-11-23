Subterranean mansion carves out top spot in L.A. County’s priciest deals of October

A Bel-Air estate tied to a late business mogul, a newly built showplace in Beverly Hills and a Rolling Hills Estates mansion built largely underground were among the most expensive homes sold in L.A. County in October. Here’s a closer look.
$22.4 million — Rolling Hills Estates
On Buggy Whip Drive, a Spanish-style mansion largely built underground sold at auction for roughly $30 million less than what it originally came to market for in 2013 — $53 million.
The seller was John Z. Blazevich, president and CEO of Viva Food Group, who built the home over a 17-year period.
Designed by architect Rafael Manzano Martos, the 51,000-square-foot residence has just one floor above ground and five subterranean levels. Among the wonders beneath the surface are a 10,000-square-foot Turkish spa, a 15,000-square-foot tennis court/ballroom, a yoga room and a wine cellar.
A total of nine bedrooms and 25 bathrooms are spread throughout.
The 7.4-acre property is reached by a carob tree-lined driveway that ends at a limestone motor court. A clay tennis court, a six-car garage, horse stables and riding trails complete the grounds.
The house was built largely underground to circumvent strict neighborhood zoning codes in Rolling Hills, which limit developments to a single level.
The sale price reflects a 12% premium on the bid amount and additional applicable transfer fees paid to Concierge Auctions, which handled the transaction in collaboration with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Jason Oppenheim of Oppenheim Group. Oppenheim also represented the buyer.
$16.825 million — Brentwood
Lee Kort, a partner for an operator of manufactured housing communities, sold his home on South Rockingham Avenue for $2.27 million less than the asking price of $19.995 million.
Set behind hedges and gates, the Italianate-style mansion sits on two-thirds of an acre in the Brentwood Park area.
The two-story house features a formal entry that opens to a formal living room with a fireplace. A chef’s kitchen with a center island also sits off the entry. A billiards room, a movie theater and an elevator are among amenities.
Sets of French doors open to the grounds, which hold a swimming pool and spa, lawn and specimen trees. A three-car garage sits off the front.
Santiago Arana of the Agency was the listing agent. Alicia Drake, also with the Agency, represented the buyer, a limited liability company.
$16 million — Bel-Air
On Nimes Road, an estate that was part of late billionaire Jerrold Perenchio’s vast real estate portfolio has sold. It had been listed for $21.5 million.
Found near Chartwell, Perenchio’s main estate and the U.S.’ most expensive listing at $245 million, the hedged and gated residence spans more than an acre and includes a large motor court and a vineyard.
The privately gated property centers on a rambling single-story house designed by Allen Siple and built in 1951. The 7,942-square-foot house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and additional staff quarters that include a separate living room.
Perenchio acquired the property from the estate of Paquita Machris, the late philanthropist and big-game hunter, nearly a decade ago.
Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Drew Fenton, Gary Gold and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland; and Joyce Rey, Jade Mills and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents.
Drew and Susan Gitlin also represented the buyer, a limited liability company tied to Mehrdad “Mark” Moshayedi, former president of Santa Ana-based computer company STEC.
$15 million — Beverly Hills
A newly built showplace on Loma Linda Drive sold in a deal between limited liability companies for about $2 million less than the original asking price of $16.995 million.
The boxy modern residence is designed for indoor-outdoor living and features automatic sliding doors that open from the living and dining area to a pool deck and infinity-edge swimming pool.
A Bulthaup-designed kitchen, a 600-bottle wine room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms lie within 7,000 square feet of living space on a single level. Other amenities include a media room and a den with a wet bar.
The selling entity was formed by principals Robert Mendez and Chris Clark, who operate a boutique investment and development firm.
Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency had the listing. Enzo Ricciardelli of Sotheby’s International Realty repped the buyer.