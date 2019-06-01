HGTV’s ‘Unspouse My House’ heals broken hearts

I don’t know what it is with chairs, but we just got rid of another chair that belonged to a client’s ex-husband. It was an oversize faux leather recliner with a cup holder. It reminded her of her husband sitting there and waiting to be waited on. She was letting go of a lot of sadness with that chair, a real emotional moment for her. She donated it; it felt healing for her to know that it would be useful to someone else.