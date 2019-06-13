What $1 million buys right now in three prime L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in Bel-Air, Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills in L.A. County.
BEL-AIR: White-painted beams mingle with black spiral staircases inside this secluded canyon A-frame that expands to multiple decks.
Address: 10210 Scenario Lane, Los Angeles, 90077
Listed for: $1.035 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,035 square feet (3,165-square-foot lot)
Features: Light hardwood floors; quartz countertops; lofted lounge; entertainer’s deck
About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $2.55 million, down 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Found in a gated community, this modern box-like home flaunts hardwood finishes on the inside and out.
Address: 2762 Wright Lane, Los Angeles, 90068
Listed for: $950,000 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,438 square feet (7,047-square-foot lot)
Features: Smart home capabilities; master suite with 15-foot ceilings; second-story balcony; small garden area
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.42 million, down 2.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BEVERLY HILLS: A recent renovation gave this secluded Spanish bungalow a new kitchen, new floors, new master suite bathroom, refinished garage and newly landscaped terrace.
Address: 10011 Westwanda Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $1.099 million for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 900 square feet (5,281-square-foot lot)
Features: Clay-tile roof; wood-lined windows and doors; arched doorways; tiered garden
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $4.65 million, up 88.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BEL-AIR: Skylights, clerestories and walls of glass brighten this hillside cottage built in 1926.
Address: 1523 N Beverly Glen Blvd., Los Angeles, 90077
Listed for: $1.115 million for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,300 square feet (5,003-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; open floor plan; hillside deck; one-car garage and storage shed
HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Views are king in this peach-colored hillside home that opens to a wraparound deck overlooking the city, canyon, Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory.
Address: 2850 Las Alturas St., Hollywood Hills, 90068
Listed for: $1.074 million for two bedrooms, 1.25 bathrooms in 952 square feet (9,808-square-foot lot)
Features: Carpeted floors; sliding glass doors; marble countertops; views in every room
BEVERLY HILLS: Perched in Benedict Canyon, this two-story home expands to a trellis-topped lounge, turf dining area, stone patio and second-story balcony.
Address: 10067 Westwanda Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $1.045 million for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,022 square feet (4,075-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances; bedrooms with vaulted ceilings; carport
