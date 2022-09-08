LA Times Today: You may soon be asked to take a pay cut to keep working from home

If your morning commute consists of a brisk walk from your bedroom to your home office, your boss might be considering cutting your pay.



Thousands of Americans have become accustomed to remote work as business operations shifted online during the pandemic.



Now that companies are calling staff back into the office, some are considering paying employees less if they opt to work from home.



