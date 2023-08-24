LA Times Today: Remote work gave them a reprieve from racism. They don’t want to go back
When companies shuttered offices and sent workers home in the early days of the pandemic, a silver lining emerged. For many workers of color, remote work lessened the racism they experienced on the job. Faced with the choice of returning to in-person work or trying to never return to an office again, many workers of color are at a crossroads.
L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga brought Lisa McRee the story.
