LA Times Today: What to know about self-driving Teslas — and crashes

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Elon Musk is known for making bold proclamations, especially on Twitter. It was there earlier this year he claimed Tesla’s full self-driving beta program was safer than a human driver.



L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about Elon Musk’s tweets and their head-on collision with the facts.