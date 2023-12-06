LA Times Today: This new nuclear stealth bomber is top secret. So why is the B-21 Raider flying over Palmdale?
After years of development and secrecy, the new B-21 Raider emerged from its hangar in the Antelope Valley in November, giving people their first glimpse at the Air Force’s new stealth bomber.
So, what makes the B-21 unique? And can it withstand foreign missiles?
L.A. Times business reporter Samantha Masunaga joined Lisa McRee with more.
