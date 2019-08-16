California job growth is outpacing the nation’s

California’s job market powered ahead in July amid the longest expansion since the 1960s, and unemployment remained at a record low.

Since the post-recession turnaround in February 2010, the state has added 3.3 million jobs, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s employment gains, state officials reported.

Last month’s tally of 19,600 new jobs was less than June’s revised 41,300 number. But monthly payroll data are volatile. More significantly, California has added an average of 29,200 jobs a month over this 113-month expansion. Year-over-year the state’s employment growth outpaced the nation, 1.8% to 1.5%.

California unemployment stood at 4.1% in July, tied with the record low of July 2018, and down a notch from the 4.2% level in June. U.S. joblessness stood at 3.7% in July.

However, forecasters were cautious in their interpretation of the trends.

“On balance, California’s economy remained healthy in July,” said economist Lynn Reaser of San Diego’s Point Loma Nazarene University. “But it remains vulnerable to uncertainties regarding trade, global growth, interest rates, and stock markets.”

One concern: a contraction of the state’s labor force — the number of people working and looking for work.

Since peaking in February, the labor force has fallen to 19,453,600, a drop of 195,815, and the longest decline since 1976, said economist Sung Won Sohn of Loyola Marymount University.

“The jobless rate hovering around 4.1% for months indicates full employment,” he added. ‘Without additional labor, job growth can’t maintain its pace.”