Stocks move broadly higher as turbulent week nears its end

Stocks on Wall Street rose broadly Friday morning, with investors looking to end a turbulent week on a positive note.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1.5% as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained ground. But both indexes are still headed for a third straight weekly decline after steep losses earlier in the week, including the Dow’s 800-point drop Wednesday.

Technology stocks led the market higher Friday in a sign that investors regained some appetite for riskier holdings. Microsoft rose 1.8% and Apple rose 2.6%. Nvidia surged 8.8% on solid earnings.

Healthcare and industrial stocks also gained ground. Investors brushed off a weak forecast from agricultural equipment maker Deere, which gained 4.1%.

Utilities, which have been one of the safer havens for investors this month, lagged behind the overall market.

The market’s swings have been largely driven by two factors: developments in the U.S.-China trade war and investors jumping into bonds as they seek a safe place to park money as concerns about the global economy grow.

Investors have been mostly defensive throughout August after President Trump escalated his trade war with China. This month, he threatened to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods, and, in retaliation, China let its currency weaken against the dollar.

The government has since said it will delay the implementation of more than half of those new tariffs, but increased trade tensions were enough to dash hopes that a resolution would be found anytime soon. Investors are now digging in for an even more protracted trade war.

Long-term bond yields edged up. The yield on 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.52%.

The bounce for yields follows a weeklong slide, which included a sharp drop Wednesday that rang yet another alarm bell for the economy: The 10-year yield dipped below the yield on the two-year Treasury, a rare occurrence and one that has historically suggested a recession may be a year or two away.

Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates in order to shore up economic growth. The central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter-point at its last meeting. It was the first time it lowered rates in a decade.

The Dow rose 327 points, or 1.3%, to 25,907 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks jumped 1.5%.

The early gains offset some of the week’s losses, but the S&P 500 is still poised to shed 1% for the week and is on track to lose 3% for August.