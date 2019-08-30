Websites infected iPhones with spyware, researchers say

Researchers say cyberspies exploited security vulnerabilities to plant spyware on Apple iPhones when users merely visited a small group of malware-infected websites.

Sensitive data accessed included text messages, photos and real-time location. Security experts are calling the just-announced vulnerability, which Apple Inc. fixed in February, the worst yet affecting iPhones.

Google security researchers said iPhone users were exposed for more than two years before Apple issued a patch. They did not say who was behind the cyberespionage, but experts said it has the hallmarks of a nation-state effort.

The researchers did not disclose the identities of the infected websites. They estimated that the sites had thousands of visitors a week.

Google researcher Ian Beer said in a blog post published late Thursday that the discovery should dispel any notion that it costs a million dollars to successfully hack an iPhone.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.