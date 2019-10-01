U.S. stocks turn lower after weak data

U.S. stocks turned lower after a key gauge of manufacturing posted the weakest reading since the end of the last recession.

The S&P 500 reversed all of its early gains to turn lower after the Institute for Supply Management’s factory index slipped to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, renewing concerns about an economic slowdown. The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to 1.65%, while the dollar trimmed its earlier advance against major peers.

European shares extended declines following data that showed the region’s manufacturing sector slumped last month and inflation slowed. The pound declined as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to present his blueprint for a new Brexit deal to the European Union. Gold extended recent declines and West Texas oil climbed.

Elsewhere, Asian markets were subdued as Hong Kong and China were closed for holidays. Japanese shares rose about 1%, while Australia’s dollar slid after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% as of 7:10 a.m. Pacific time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.2%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.0893.

The British pound decreased 0.5% to $1.2223.

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.35 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.65%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to -0.52%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased six basis points to 0.548%.

Commodities

