California and New York City sue U.S. postal service over cigarettes

California and New York City are suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, blames the postal service for “cigarette tax evasion.”

It says ”smugglers” take advantage of widely varying tax rates on cigarettes to rely on a postal delivery system that looks the other way.

Mailed cigarettes cheat governments out of millions of dollars in tax revenue, stall anti-smoking efforts and keep healthcare costs high, the lawsuit says.

The suit seeks a court order to force the postal service to intercept and destroy cigarettes sent by mail.

A message seeking comment was sent to postal service representatives.