Musk did not defame cave diver with ‘pedo guy’ tweet, jury finds

Elon Musk will not be liable for defamation for calling a British cave rescuer a “pedo guy,” a Los Angeles federal court jury decided Friday.

An attorney for the diver, Vernon Unsworth, told a Los Angeles federal jury earlier Friday that it would be reasonable to award $190 million in damages for allegedly branding him as a pedophile during a Twitter spat.

Elon Musk called Unsworth a “pedo-guy” on Twitter. He characterized Unsworth as a “child rapist” in an email to a reporter. He hired a private investigator to dig up more dirt on Unsworth and leak it to the British media.

Unsworth, 63, a British diver, was a central figure in the 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in Thailand, who were trapped in a cave after it was flooded by heavy rains, with an underwater escape the only way out. Unsworth had extensive first-hand knowledge of the cave in which the boys were trapped.

Musk, a Bel Air multi-billionaire and chief executive officer at Tesla and SpaceX, traveled to Thailand with a rescue plan: a miniature submarine his engineers had developed to transport each member of the team out.

The boys were successfully rescued using wetsuits and oxygen tanks; Musk’s plan had been rejected. Later, Unsworth mocked Musk’s plan as a “P.R. stunt” on CNN, and said Musk “stick his submarine where it hurts.” That provoked Musk’s ire, and provoked his accusations against Unsworth.

In his closing argument, Wood called Musk a liar and said his accusations hit Unsworth like a nuclear bomb, with a blast radius that took in Unsworth’s wife and daughter. “

“He dropped a bomb on this man,” Wood said – then hired a private investigator to “finish him off.”

