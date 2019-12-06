Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Musk did not defame cave diver with ‘pedo guy’ tweet, jury finds

Elon Musk arrives at court
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at U.S. District Court Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Russ MitchellStaff Writer 
Dec. 6, 2019
2:44 PM
Elon Musk will not be liable for defamation for calling a British cave rescuer a “pedo guy,” a Los Angeles federal court jury decided Friday.

An attorney for the diver, Vernon Unsworth, told a Los Angeles federal jury earlier Friday that it would be reasonable to award $190 million in damages for allegedly branding him as a pedophile during a Twitter spat.

Elon Musk called Unsworth a “pedo-guy” on Twitter. He characterized Unsworth as a “child rapist” in an email to a reporter. He hired a private investigator to dig up more dirt on Unsworth and leak it to the British media.

Unsworth, 63, a British diver, was a central figure in the 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in Thailand, who were trapped in a cave after it was flooded by heavy rains, with an underwater escape the only way out. Unsworth had extensive first-hand knowledge of the cave in which the boys were trapped.

Musk, a Bel Air multi-billionaire and chief executive officer at Tesla and SpaceX, traveled to Thailand with a rescue plan: a miniature submarine his engineers had developed to transport each member of the team out.

The boys were successfully rescued using wetsuits and oxygen tanks; Musk’s plan had been rejected. Later, Unsworth mocked Musk’s plan as a “P.R. stunt” on CNN, and said Musk “stick his submarine where it hurts.” That provoked Musk’s ire, and provoked his accusations against Unsworth.

In his closing argument, Wood called Musk a liar and said his accusations hit Unsworth like a nuclear bomb, with a blast radius that took in Unsworth’s wife and daughter. “

“He dropped a bomb on this man,” Wood said – then hired a private investigator to “finish him off.”

