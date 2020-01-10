Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

U.S. adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5%

Jobs report
People wait in line to inquire about job openings with Marshalls during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami on Oct. 1.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Jan. 10, 2020
5:35 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate held at 3.5% for the second straight month, prolonging a half-century low. Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in November caused in part by the end of a strike at General Motors.

Still, the job growth has failed so far to put upward pressure on hourly pay. The pace of annual average wage growth slowed in December to 2.9% from 3.1% in the prior month, a possible sign that there is still room for additional job gains despite the decade-plus expansion.

The U.S. economy added 2.1 million jobs last year, down from gains of nearly 2.7 million in 2018.

Business
Newsletter
Get our weekly business newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement