Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

San Diego developer Doug Manchester puts former Copley estate up for sale

Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million.
Foxhill estate, a La Jolla property that formerly belonged to the late David Copley, was sold to hotel developer Doug Manchester for $17 million in 2015. The French manor-style home, designed by Roy Drew, is back on the market for $25 million.
(Victor Goodpasture)
By Diane BellColumnist 
Jan. 14, 2020
5:31 PM
Share

For decades, a 32-acre La Jolla hilltop estate was the home of Copley Publishing head James Copley and his wife, Helen, owners of the San Diego Union and Tribune newspapers. Their son and heir, David Copley, took up residence after they passed away.

Known as Foxhill, the elegant, ocean-view French country-style manor surrounded by meticulously manicured grounds was a setting for dinners and receptions attended by the rich and the famous, opinion makers and VIPs from all segments of society.

The home, designed by Roy Drew and built in 1959, was purchased from David Copley’s estate in 2015 by developer Doug Manchester under his limited liability company, Manchester Foxhill. Manchester had purchased the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper in 2011, then sold it in 2015.

The veteran resort developer moved in after renovating the Muirlands homestead and adding new and updated amenities: a modernized kitchen, racquetball court, pickleball court, groomed walking trails and additional guest facilities. The main home and guest quarters now have 10 bedrooms (which could be boosted to 15 or more with different furnishings) and together total about 27,000 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

But a new chapter in the Foxhill estate story begins this month as it was relisted for sale.

The 8-acre main home and guesthouse, at 7007 Country Club Drive, carries an asking price of $25 million. (Manchester purchased it for $17 million.) The adjacent 24 acres (with two developable lots, of 4 acres and 1.5 acres, respectively) are offered separately for $12 million. A third listing proposes the entire 32-acre estate for $37 million.

The listings are jointly offered through real estate broker Andrew Nelson, of Willis Allen, and Greg Noonan, who’s affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway, with an assist from Beverly Hills luxury real estate specialists Matt and Josh Altman, who co-star in Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing L.A.”

Manchester, who goes by the nickname “Papa Doug,” owns a second home in the Bahamas. He had been nominated for the position of U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas by President Trump shortly after Trump assumed office. The nomination languished, along with several other presidential appointments awaiting Senate confirmation.

Advertisement

Manchester, long an unabashed Trump supporter, withdrew his candidacy last fall. Threats on his life and those of family members were cited in a statement from his company amid growing publicity over his generous contributions to the Republican Party and Trump campaign.

Sales of high-end La Jolla residential property have languished in recent years.

Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys and her hip-hop producer husband Swizz Beatz made a splash when they bought the ultra-modern La Jolla cliff-hugging glass house, nicknamed “Razor House,” for a reported $20.8 million last fall.

But most higher-end home sales of late have been along the sandy beaches of Del Mar, Nelson said. Del Mar is 30 minutes closer to the more affluent L.A. and Orange County clientele.

Nelson estimated that Manchester invested $4 million to $5 million in property improvements. His focus, Nelson said, since has shifted to downtown San Diego and his current multiuse development project at the foot of Broadway along San Diego’s harbor.

Business
Newsletter
Get our weekly business newsletter
Diane Bell
Follow Us
Columnist Diane Bell has been chronicling life in and around the city of San Diego for The San Diego Union-Tribune since 1995. In bite-sized news items, she tells about the people, places, history and highlights of this dynamic region, capturing the off-beat, the upbeat and the heartbeat of San Diego. In prior years, Diane was opinion pages editor and an editorial writer, and served as president of the National Association of Opinion Page Editors. She received her masters in journalism from the University of Missouri, followed by stints as an editor and a reporter covering various news beats, including education, features, general news and consumer issues. She won the national Penney-Missouri award for consumer reporting. Before becoming opinion pages editor at the U-T, Diane was senior deputy editor of U.S. News & World Report in Washington, D.C.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement