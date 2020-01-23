DirecTV says battery cells on one of its satellites may blow up

A satellite operated by AT&T Inc.’s DirecTV unit is in danger of exploding and needs to be moved away from an orbital zone occupied by big communications satellites.

There’s “a significant risk” that battery cells aboard Spaceway-1 could burst, DirecTV said in a filing with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission seeking permission to conduct an emergency operation to reduce risks of an accidental explosion.

Spaceway-1, made by Boeing Co. and launched in 2005, provides backup coverage for TV viewers in Alaska. Its operations “have been terminated” and no customers were affected, the company said in the Sunday filing with the FCC. The agency granted the request.

The satellite failure is another headache for the AT&T entertainment unit that has been losing subscribers, and another bruise for Boeing, which is being battered by its crisis over two recent jet crashes. Representatives for AT&T and Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the satellite problem.

Advertisement

An explosion could hurtle wreckage that damages other orbiting equipment. The U.S. military tracks about 23,000 man-made objects in orbit, the FCC said in 2018 as it began examining how to mitigate space debris.

Objects greater than one centimeter in diameter can cause catastrophic damage to spacecraft, the agency said. It said satellite breakups have been a “significant contributor” to orbital debris, including an accidental collision in 2009.

“This is part of the overall ‘space junk’ problem and one that could affect everyone’s ability to operate in space,” Howard McCurdy, a professor at American University in Washington, who studies space policy, said in an email.

DirecTV said the Spaceway-1 in December “suffered a major anomaly,” causing irreversible damage to its batteries. The spacecraft is being operated only on solar power.

Advertisement

“The risk of a catastrophic battery failure makes it urgent” to finish maneuvers before Feb. 25 when the satellite’s orbit carries it into the Earth’s shadow, leaving solar power useless and forcing reliance on batteries, DirecTV said in the filing. It plans to stash the crippled satellite nearly 200 miles above the geostationary arc, a zone where satellites maintain position over one spot on the globe.

“This sort of malfunction is unusual,” said Tim Farrar, a satellite industry analyst with Telecom Media Finance Associates Inc. But since this is an older generation satellite that has been superseded by newer models, it shouldn’t have much of an impact on service, he said.

The malfunction does add to the list of difficulties AT&T has faced since its $48.5-billion takeover of the satellite TV service in 2015. The cumbersome system of house-mounted satellite dishes has been falling out of favor as customers cut ties and flock to online streaming services. AT&T lost an estimated 3 million TV subscribers in 2019, and the majority of those losses are from DirecTV.