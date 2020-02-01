Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Business

WeWork to name new CEO: real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani

WeWork Potential IPO, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
A WeWork office space in New York City in May 2019. The troubled office-rentals company has been without a permanent CEO since Adam Neumann was forced to resign over a botched IPO.
(Justin Lane / EPA / Shutterstock)
By Bloomberg
Feb. 1, 2020
3:53 PM
WeWork plans to name Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mathrani, who was previously chief executive of Brookfield Property Partners’ retail group, will replace Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham. The duo have served as co-CEOs of WeWork parent We Co. since Adam Neumann stepped down in September following a failed IPO attempt.

Mathrani will join the company in the coming weeks, with Minson and Gunningham staying on through the transition, the person said. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news of Mathrani’s move.

Marcelo Claure will remain executive chairman of WeWork and Mathrani will report to him, the Journal said. Claure is an executive at SoftBank Group Corp., which committed billions of dollars to WeWork in a rescue package last fall.

