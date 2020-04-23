Review: Wonderschool can help you get a day care business up and running

What: Wonderschool helps you set up — or simply manage — your own day care business.

Expected pay: $500 to $2,000 per child, per month

Husl$core: $$$$$ (scale of 5)

Commissions & fees: 10%

Where: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, San Mateo and New York

Requirements:



Be of legal age and willing and able to pass a background check

Have the time and location to start a preschool

Be willing and able to become licensed and certified in early childhood education or day care

Wonderschool helps you set up a new day care program, leading you through the necessary licensing, certification, administration and marketing. Or, if you have an existing program, the site can simply support it with monthly billing and scheduling services via the Wonderschool website and answering service. You don’t need prior experience to start, but the site wisely suggests that you get the necessary licenses and certifications to get going.

Wondering whether you are ready to set up your own school? Wonderschool’s 10-minute “just dreaming” quiz can help identify areas where you may need help. The site promises to coach you through it, set up social media accounts and a website. After visiting the site and asking a few questions online, the site immediately scheduled a phone interview with a mentor. We were suitably impressed.

Given that Wonderschool only gets paid when you do — and then takes just 10% of your revenue — we think this opportunity is great for anyone wanting to set up a day care or early-childhood education operation. Indeed.com estimates that the average Wonderschool teacher earns more than $67,000, well above the preschool teacher average.

If you want to provide childcare, but are not ready to open your own school, you can also find babysitting jobs with Urban Sitter, Bambino and Trusted. If you have a car, you may also be able to sign up with RideZum or Kango, which hire background-checked adults to pick up kids from school, get them home or to activities, and, sometimes, to supervise their after-school care.

Kathy Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent site that reviews hundreds of money-making opportunities in the gig economy.