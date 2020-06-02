Stocks churn higher while dollar weakens

U.S. equities rose alongside stocks in Europe and Asia as new bouts of stimulus and positive economic signals overshadowed social unrest in America. The dollar fell for a fourth straight day.

Banks led early gains on the S&P 500 Index. Gunmakers extended their rallies in the wake of President Trump’s promise to deploy large numbers of troops if cities and states don’t act to contain violence from protests over police brutality.

Stimulus hopes powered Europe’s Stoxx 600 to a 12-week high as Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to thrash out a second aid package for Germany. Oil gained as investors eyed a potential extension of record production curbs by OPEC. Treasuries edged lower, while the pound jumped on positive news in trade negotiations between Britain and the EU.

Investors have driven stocks toward the highest in three months as businesses reopen around the world and manufacturing gauges show economies stabilizing following coronavirus shutdowns. That’s despite a slew of risks still on the horizon, including tense U.S.-China relations that may jeopardize a hard-won trade deal. The sometimes violent demonstrations across U.S. cities over the killing by police of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, aren’t yet seen as a major drag on the economy and corporate profits.

“Everyone who is assessing what they’re seeing on the news every night is recognizing things getting worse, and yet the markets are focusing on things that they believe are getting better,” said Brian Levitt, a global market strategist at Invesco. Coronavirus “cases have plateaued in aggregate and compressed in some of the hardest-hit areas. Mobility is starting to pick up, reopenings are starting to pick up, and it looks like the worst of the economic data will probably be a month or two ago.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks rallied alongside currencies. Australia’s dollar rose to its highest level since January. In Asia, Tokyo equity benchmarks outperformed.